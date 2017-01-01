Videos
This Is Not Happening - Doug Benson Gets Naked - UncensoredWatch
Doug Benson Andy Haynes Tony Hinchcliffe Comedy Show 2nd Night 311…Watch
Jack Black | Getting Doug with HighWatch
58.3%
|2015
|Doug Dynasty
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2015
|Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships 3
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2015
|Promotional Tool
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2015
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued 3
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2015
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued 2
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2015
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships Continued...
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2014
|420 Hour Stand-Up
Features multiple comedians
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2014
|Gateway Doug 2: Forced Fun
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2014
|Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships 2
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|Doug Loves Movies: Super Tournament of Championships
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 22
|Buy iTunes
|2013
|Gateway Doug
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 20
|Buy iTunes
|2013
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships 3
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 19
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 18
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 17
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|Smug Life
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 16
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: N.Y.C. IV: The Final Conflict
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 15
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in Portland (Live)
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in Minneapolis
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 14
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast, Episode 13
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|The Benson Interruption - The Podcast, Episode 12
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Sacramento
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Las Vegas
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 10
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Minneapolis
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: N.Y.C. III (Live)
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 7
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Baltimore
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Tournament of Championships 2 (Live)
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2011
|Potty Mouth
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in Chicago (Live)
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 5
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in N.Y.C. (Live)
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Philly
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast: Episode 4
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Back in the Pacific Northwest (Live)
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast - Episode 3
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Portland
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast, Episode 2
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|The Benson Interruption: The Podcast
|Buy iTunes
|2010
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in N.Y.C.
|Buy iTunes
|2010
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Orange County
|Buy iTunes
|2010
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in Chicago
|Buy iTunes
|2010
|Doug Loves Movies: Live in the Pacific Northwest
|Buy iTunes
|2010
|Hypocritical Oaf
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2009
|Unbalanced Load
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2008
|Doug Benson: Professional Humoredian
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2007
|Comedy Death-Ray
This album is a compilation, featuring multiple artists.
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2005
|A Stash Of Stand-Up Comedy
Features marijuana-themed tracks from multiple artists.
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2004
|The Marijuana-Logues
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2014
|Doug Benson: Doug Dynasty
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2014
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 1)
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2010
|The Benson Interrruption
Hybrid where Doug Benson interrupts other comedians' acts
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2010
|Live at Gotham (Season 4)
Features multiple comedians
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2009
|Comedy Central Presents Doug Benson 2
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2009
|The High Road with Doug Benson
|2009
|420 Hour Stand-Up
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2008
|Super High Me
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2007
|The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour
Special features multiple performers
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2007
|Last Comic Standing 5
|2005
|World Comedy Tour 2005
|2004
|Comedy Central Presents Doug Benson
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2001
|Late Friday
Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
|2000
|Premium Blend (Season 4)
Features multiple comedians
|2012
|The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies
Features multiple contributors
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2005
|The Marijuana-logues: Everything About Pot That We Could Remember
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
Doug Benson began performing stand-up in San Francisco when he was 22 years old, after some friends pushed him to try it out.
With comics Arj Barker and Tony Camin, Benson co-created the show “The Marijuana-Logues” - a play on Eve Ensler’s “Vagina Monologues.” Except, obviously, about weed. The show was well reviewed and found an enthusiastic audience, running for a year Off-Broadway in New York. “The Marijuana-Logues” was later turned into both a CD and book.
Surprisingly, despite his connection with pot, Benson did not actually try the drug until he was 27 years old. In 2006, he was named “Stoner of the Year” by High Times magazine. Benson resides in California, which has a law allowing medical marijuana. Benson has a card that certifies he can use pot for medicinal purposes.
Benson is now at work on a film called “Super High Me”, which will document him abstaining from using marijuna for 30 days and then spending 30 days using the drug every single day.
Benson is a regular on VH-1’s “Best Week Ever.”
During auditions for season five of “Last Comic Standing”, Benson failed to make the cut to perform when he tried out in Los Angeles. Comic and talent scout Ant told him his performance lacked energy. Benson tried out again at the casting call in Minneapolis, performing the exact same set with what some might call a sarcastic amount of energy. Benson did make he cut that time and continued to perform well in each subsequent round. He currently is among the seven finalists still in the contest for the title.