Biography

Doug Benson began performing stand-up in San Francisco when he was 22 years old, after some friends pushed him to try it out.

With comics Arj Barker and Tony Camin, Benson co-created the show “The Marijuana-Logues” - a play on Eve Ensler’s “Vagina Monologues.” Except, obviously, about weed. The show was well reviewed and found an enthusiastic audience, running for a year Off-Broadway in New York. “The Marijuana-Logues” was later turned into both a CD and book.

Surprisingly, despite his connection with pot, Benson did not actually try the drug until he was 27 years old. In 2006, he was named “Stoner of the Year” by High Times magazine. Benson resides in California, which has a law allowing medical marijuana. Benson has a card that certifies he can use pot for medicinal purposes.

Benson is now at work on a film called “Super High Me”, which will document him abstaining from using marijuna for 30 days and then spending 30 days using the drug every single day.

Benson is a regular on VH-1’s “Best Week Ever.”

During auditions for season five of “Last Comic Standing”, Benson failed to make the cut to perform when he tried out in Los Angeles. Comic and talent scout Ant told him his performance lacked energy. Benson tried out again at the casting call in Minneapolis, performing the exact same set with what some might call a sarcastic amount of energy. Benson did make he cut that time and continued to perform well in each subsequent round. He currently is among the seven finalists still in the contest for the title.