B igger& B lackerer - D.Cross Entire showWatch
David Cross - An Existence Predicated Upon Manufactured NecessityWatch
David Cross Strictly Revolutionary mixWatch
|2016
|...America...Great...
|2010
|David Cross: Bigger and Blackerer
Released by Subpop
|2007
|Comedy Death-Ray
This album is a compilation, featuring multiple artists.
|2005
|The Good, The Bad and the Drugly
This album is a compilation of various artists
|2005
|Invite Them Up
Features multiple performers
|2004
|It’s Not Funny
|2002
|Shut Up, You Fucking Baby!
|2016
|David Cross: Making America Great Again!
|2010
|David Cross: Bigger and Blackerer
Taken from his recent "I Drink for a Reason" tour.
|2007
|The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour
Special features multiple performers
|2003
|David Cross: Let America Laugh
|1999
|David Cross: The Pride Is Back
|1998
|Comic Relief VIII
Benefit show that features multiple comics.
|1997
|Comics Come Home 3
|1996
|Kickin' Aspen: Maximum Comedy
From the Aspen Comedy Festival. Also known as "Kicking Aspen: Extreme Comedy"
|1996
|HBO Comedy Half-Hour: David Cross
|1993
|Two Drink Minimum
|2013
|Hollywood Said No!
with Bob Odenkirk. Features abandoned projects Hollywood would not green light.
|2009
|I Drink for a Reason
|2002
|Mr. Show: What Happened?!
by Naomi Odenkirk
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, David made his way to Boston to study film at Emerson College but quickly dropped out and started doing stand-up full time. He moved to Los Angeles to write on The Ben Stiller Show where he shared the posthumous Emmy (it was given after the show was canceled) with the show’s other writers.
Continuing in the sketch tradition, he created (along with Bob Odenkirk) the groundbreaking show for HBO, Mr. Show with Bob & David. The show ran for four years and garnered several Emmy nominations. He has also released two comedy cd’s on the Subpop label, Shut Up You Fucking Baby and It’s Not Funny. Shut Up…. was nominated for a Grammy Award. Both continue to sell exceptionally well and have garnered rave reviews.
David has appeared in such films as Men in Black (both 1 & 2), Waiting for Guffman, Scary Movie 2, Ghost World, and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. He can be seen most recently in She’s The Man for Dreamworks, School for Scoundrels for the Weinstein Company, and Curious George for Universal. Upcoming projects include Todd Haynes’ rumination on the life of Bob Dylan, I’m Not There and Zack Penn’s poker farce, The Grand.
On the television side, David appeared in the Emmy Award winning Fox Network comedy, Arrested Development, as Tobias Fünke. Most recently, he wrote, produced and starred in the Comedy Central animated series Freak Show which was co-created by David and Jon Benjamin.