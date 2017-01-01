Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian David Cross

David Cross

Born: April 4, 1964
Blue Meter: Dirty
109 

Works

Records

2016...America...Great... Amazon iTunes
2010David Cross: Bigger and Blackerer

Released by Subpop

 Amazon iTunes
2007Comedy Death-Ray

This album is a compilation, featuring multiple artists.

 Amazon iTunes
2005The Good, The Bad and the Drugly

This album is a compilation of various artists

 Amazon iTunes
2005Invite Them Up

Features multiple performers

 Amazon
2004It’s Not Funny Amazon iTunes
2002Shut Up, You Fucking Baby! Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016David Cross: Making America Great Again!
2010David Cross: Bigger and Blackerer

Taken from his recent "I Drink for a Reason" tour.

 Amazon iTunes
2007The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour

Special features multiple performers

 Amazon iTunes
2003David Cross: Let America Laugh Amazon iTunes
1999David Cross: The Pride Is Back Amazon iTunes
1998Comic Relief VIII

Benefit show that features multiple comics.

 Amazon iTunes
1997Comics Come Home 3
1996Kickin' Aspen: Maximum Comedy

From the Aspen Comedy Festival. Also known as "Kicking Aspen: Extreme Comedy"

1996HBO Comedy Half-Hour: David Cross
1993Two Drink Minimum

Books (by and about)

2013Hollywood Said No!

with Bob Odenkirk. Features abandoned projects Hollywood would not green light.

 Amazon iTunes
2009I Drink for a Reason Amazon iTunes
2002Mr. Show: What Happened?!

by Naomi Odenkirk

 Amazon

Biography

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, David made his way to Boston to study film at Emerson College but quickly dropped out and started doing stand-up full time. He moved to Los Angeles to write on The Ben Stiller Show where he shared the posthumous Emmy (it was given after the show was canceled) with the show’s other writers.

Continuing in the sketch tradition, he created (along with Bob Odenkirk) the groundbreaking show for HBO, Mr. Show with Bob & David. The show ran for four years and garnered several Emmy nominations. He has also released two comedy cd’s on the Subpop label, Shut Up You Fucking Baby and It’s Not Funny.  Shut Up…. was nominated for a Grammy Award.  Both continue to sell exceptionally well and have garnered rave reviews.

David has appeared in such films as Men in Black (both 1 & 2), Waiting for Guffman, Scary Movie 2, Ghost World, and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.  He can be seen most recently in She’s The Man for Dreamworks, School for Scoundrels for the Weinstein Company, and Curious George for Universal.  Upcoming projects include Todd Haynes’ rumination on the life of Bob Dylan, I’m Not There and Zack Penn’s poker farce, The Grand. 

On the television side, David appeared in the Emmy Award winning Fox Network comedy, Arrested Development, as Tobias Fünke.  Most recently, he wrote, produced and starred in the Comedy Central animated series Freak Show which was co-created by David and Jon Benjamin.

Links:   Facebook   Twitter