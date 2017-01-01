Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Cristela Alonzo

Cristela Alonzo

Born: January 6, 1979
Works

Records

2014Some of the Hits Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2017Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
2013The Half Hour Cristela Alonzo Amazon iTunes
2011Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution

Features Multiple Comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2007Live at Gotham (Episode 204)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Links:   Official Site   Twitter