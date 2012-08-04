Biography

Colin Jost returns to “SNL” as co-anchor of “Weekend Update” alongside new co-host Michael Che. Following the tradition of former head writers Tina Fey and Seth Meyers, Jost joined “Weekend Update” last season having been head writer at “SNL” since 2012 and a staff writer since 2005.



Jost has won three Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his work on “SNL.” He also wrote and starred in the upcoming Paramount film “Staten Island Summer,” based on his days as a lifeguard growing up in New York.