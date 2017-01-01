Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Chris Porter

Chris Porter

Born: 1979
Blue Meter: Tame
1 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

36.2% Won: 106
Lost: 187

Next Tour Date

Tuesday | April 18
10:00 PM

With Dane Cook, Tom Rhodes, Pablo Francisco , Jay Davis

Hollywood Improv Los Angeles, CA
Buy

See all Chris Porter's tour dates

Works

Records

2014Ugly And Angry Amazon iTunes
2009Screaming from the Cosmos Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2014Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry Amazon iTunes
2009Chris Porter: Screaming from the Cosmos Amazon iTunes
2009Comedy Central Presents Chris Porter Amazon iTunes
2006Live at Gotham (Episode 106)

Features multiple performers

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Best known for his third place finish on the season 4 of Last Comic Standing, Chris Porter has been a touring comic since he was 23. Since the beginning Chris’ raw energy and unique perspective has distinguished him as one of the elite comics in the industry. Born and raised in Kansas City, Chris brings a true stand‐up experience to his live shows. There are no sound cues, no puppets, and no catch phrases. Just gut wrenching laughter drawn from his own experience and observations. Chris can also be seen on his own “Comedy Central Presents” special and “Live at Gotham”.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter