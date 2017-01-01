Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Chris Gethard

Chris Gethard

Born: May 23, 1980
Blue Meter: Tame
Biography

Chris Gethard is a writer, actor, and comedian living in New York City. His Comedy Central Half Hour special premiered in June 2014.

Chris plays the role of Derek in the Comedy Central series “Broad City” and had a recurring role on the last season of NBC’s The Office. His feature credits include The Heat and The Other Guys. He was named one of Variety’s Ten Comics to Watch in 2010, and has told stories on This American Life. He’s the author of the book A Bad Idea I’m About to Do, and recently put out My Comedy Album, which debuted on the Heatseekers billboard chart in April 2014.

Chris is the creator and host of The Chris Gethard Show, a variety and talk show that began as a stage show at UCB before becoming a weekly live public access show during the summer of 2011. The AV Club says the Chris Gethard Show “undoubtedly belongs in the conversation with the best of TV” and the New York Times called it “an often riveting experiment in seat of the pants broadcasting.”

