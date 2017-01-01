Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Chris Distefano

Chris Distefano

Born: August 26, 1984
Blue Meter: Tame
Next Tour Date

Sunday | June 11
7:00 PM
Comedians of Opie Radio

With  Keith Robinson

Helium Comedy Club Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Works

Records

Specials (and other video)

2014The Half Hour Chris Distefano Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Brooklyn born comedian Chris Distefano is known in the New York comedy scene for his high-energy and highly personal act.

Despite his blue-collar attitude, Distefano is very well-educated, having earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Joseph’s College and a doctorate in physical therapy from New York Institute of Technology.

Distefano has opened for legends such as Gilbert Gottfried, Richard Lewis, and Artie Lange. He was selected as one of Comedy Central’s ‘Comics to Watch’ during the 2012 New York Comedy Festival.

MTV can’t get enough of Distefano’s energetic personality as he hosts the network’s hit show Guy Code and has made appearances on their programs Girl Code, Guy Court, Failosophy, and Money From Strangers.

CBS recently picked up Distefano, an autobiographical multi-cam sitcom written by Chris and How I Met Your Mother co-creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. The show stars Chris and centers on his marriage to his Puerto Rican wife and the birth of their newborn daughter.

Bio by Andy Gause

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram