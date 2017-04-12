Biography

Charlie Murphy’s rapid evolution from “Chappelle’s Show” cast member to top-billed international comedian has been remarkable. He has spent over a decade performing stand-up, playing to sold-out audiences around the globe, and solidifying his position in Hollywood as a true acting, writing and producing talent.

Charlie has toured nationally with fellow “Chappelle’s Show” cast members Bill Burr and Donnell Rawlings, a co-headlining tour with Mike Epps, a co-headline, 20-city “Maxim/Bud Light Real Men of Comedy Tour” with Joe Rogan and the headlining tour “I Will Not Apologize” for which Murphy filmed his first DVD special of the same title. This special premiered on Comedy Central in the #1 slot w/ over 1 million viewers tuning in. Internationally he has invaded over 10 countries including Scandinavia (Iceland, Norway, Sweden), Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, Amsterdam and Canada, an accomplishment very few American comedians can boast of.

A career spanning over 2 decades, Charlie has worked with top Hollywood talent such as Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Danny Aiello, Terrance Howard, Gabrielle Union, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, Vanessa Williams, Rip Torn, Peter Falk, Spike Lee, Redd Fox, Angela Bassett, Wesley Snipes, Jamie Foxx, Samuel Jackson and Sammy Davis, Jr.

His feature films include: Moving Day (Will Sasso) Lottery Ticket (Bow Wow, Ice Cube) , Our Family Wedding (Forest Whitaker, Carlos Mencia) A Perfect Holiday (Gabriel Union, Latifah), Kings Ransom (Anthony Anderson, Jay Mohr, Donald Faison), Roll Bounce (Bow Wow, Mike Epps), Chris Rock’s classic hip-hop parody CB4, Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever and Mo’ Betta Blues, Unearthed, Night At The Museum and Harlem Nights

Charlie’s screenwriting credits include Norbit, Starring Eddie Murphy, which opened #1 at the box office, Vampire In Brooklyn, Paper Soldiers for Jay-Z’s Rockafella Films and Tales of the Dogg, an animated pilot for Snoop Dogg and MTV.

His TV credits vary from voice work as Ed Wuncler III on Adult Swims Boondocks, A Cat Named Rollo in the Black Dynamite animated series and Freaknik The Musical (T-Pain, Snoop Dog) as The Perminator to Guest Star appearances on Hawaii Five-0, Are We There Yet? , Martin, The Ricky Smiley Show TBS’ prank series Who Gets The Last Laugh and the upcoming Black Jesus Series, also for Cartoon Networks Adult Swim.

Charlie has been a popular guest on a wide-number of television talk, variety and news shows, including: Lopez Tonight, The Monique Show, The Joy Behar Show, Chelsea Lately, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Howard Stern, the Artie Lang Show and Fox Business’ National Primetime Show.

In an effort to supply the ever-growing demand for Internet content, Charlie wrote, produced, and starred in Charlie Murphy’s Crash Comedy, a series of webisodes for Sony Entertainment’s Crackle.com. His web presence is additionally bolstered by a multi-media advertising campaign for Nike’s Jordan Brand, featuring Charlie as long time Jordan nemesis/inspiration Leroy Smith , The World According To Charlie Murphy on Charlie’s YouTube channel CharlieMurphyTV1 and Charlie Murphy Presents….The Podcast on iTunes and Soundcloud.

Charlie Murphy died of leukemia on April 12, 2017. He was 57 years old.