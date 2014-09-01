Biography

Chad Daniels began performing stand-up in his native Minnesota, first appearing at an open mic at the ACME Comedy Company.

In 2003, Chad performed as a finalist in Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots competition, the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, which got him enough attention to make his network television debut on the Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn. Since then he has released his debut comedy album ‘Two Minutes for Stale Hacking’, performed on Comedy Central’s ‘Live at Gotham’, recorded his second album ‘Busy Being Awesome’ which is due out this spring on Stand-up Records, and taped his own half hour special ‘Comedy Central Presents Chad Daniels’.