Chad Daniels

Born: March 2, 1975
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Thursday | January 26
8:00 PM

SF Sketchfest

> "1"}, Dash Kwiatkowski, Samantha Gilweit

Punch Line San Francisco
444 Battery Street
San Francisco, CA
See all Chad Daniels's tour dates

Works

Records

2014Natural Selection Amazon iTunes
2012You're the Best Amazon iTunes
2009Busy Being Awesome Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2006Live at Gotham (Episode 102)

Features multiple performers

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Chad Daniels began performing stand-up in his native Minnesota, first appearing at an open mic at the ACME Comedy Company.

In 2003, Chad performed as a finalist in Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots competition, the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, which got him enough attention to make his network television debut on the Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn. Since then he has released his debut comedy album ‘Two Minutes for Stale Hacking’, performed on Comedy Central’s ‘Live at Gotham’, recorded his second album ‘Busy Being Awesome’ which is due out this spring on Stand-up Records, and taped his own half hour special ‘Comedy Central Presents Chad Daniels’.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter