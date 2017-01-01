Biography

Brent Weinbach’s stand-up comedy is weird and stupid and smart and physical and post-modern and random and other stuff. He also has a t-shirt with his name and his face on it.

Brent was a winner and recipient of the Andy Kaufman Award at the HBO Comedy Festival, which is given out once a year to recognize innovation in stand-up comedy. He has appeared on Conan, Lopez Tonight, Comedy Central, HBO Canada, and toured with the Comedians of Comedy.

“...obscenely, disturbingly brilliant.” -L.A. Weekly

“...weird in the best way” -Time Out NY

“Name To Watch” -New York Magazine

“Weinbach’s comedy is about poaching characters from real life and inhabiting them that you forget who you’re watching onstage.” -East Bay Express

“weird, scary, hilarious” -Time Out NY