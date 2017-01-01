Stand-Up Comedy Database

Brent Weinbach

Works

Records

2013HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Features multiple comedians.

2012Mostly Live
2009The Night Shift
2004Tales From The Brown Side

Currently out of print

Specials (and other video)

2017Brent Weinbach: Appealing to the Mainstream
2015The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 2)
2012Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2008Live at Gotham (Episode 303)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Brent Weinbach’s stand-up comedy is weird and stupid and smart and physical and post-modern and random and other stuff. He also has a t-shirt with his name and his face on it.

Brent was a winner and recipient of the Andy Kaufman Award at the HBO Comedy Festival, which is given out once a year to recognize innovation in stand-up comedy. He has appeared on Conan, Lopez Tonight, Comedy Central, HBO Canada, and toured with the Comedians of Comedy.

“...obscenely, disturbingly brilliant.” -L.A. Weekly

“...weird in the best way” -Time Out NY

“Name To Watch” -New York Magazine

“Weinbach’s comedy is about poaching characters from real life and inhabiting them that you forget who you’re watching onstage.” -East Bay Express

“weird, scary, hilarious” -Time Out NY

