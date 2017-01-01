ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer

Born: November 3, 1973
Next Tour Date

Thursday | September 28
7:30
PM
DC Improv
Washington, DC
Works

Records

2009Comfortably Dumb Amazon iTunes
2007Bert Bert Bert Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Bert Kreischer: The Machine Amazon iTunes
2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Six

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Five

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Four

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Three

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume Two

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2012Red Light Comedy Live from Amsterdam Volume One

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2009Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb Amazon
2000Premium Blend (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

2014Life of the Party Amazon iTunes

Biography

Bert Kreischer is a standup comic who performs to sellout crowds across the country. He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Rachael Ray Show and has appeared on Late Night With David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He is the host of the Travel Channel’s Trip Flip and previously hosted Hurt Bert and Bert the Conqueror. His one-hour special Comfortably Dumb appears on Comedy Central.

