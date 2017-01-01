ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Barry Crimmins

Barry Crimmins

Born: July 3, 1953
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

22.4%

Next Tour Date

Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.

Works

Records

2017Whatever Threatens You Amazon iTunes
1991Kill the Messenger Amazon
1988Strange Bedfellows: Comedy and Politics

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon

Specials (and other video)

2016Barry Crimmins: Whatever Threatens You

Special to be released via Louis CK's Website. Also directed by CK.

2015Call Me Lucky

Documentary about the comic's life, directed by Bobcat Goldthwait

 Amazon iTunes
2005When Stand Up Stood Out

Documentary about the beginnings of the Boston Comedy scene.

 Amazon
1986The Young Comedians All-Star Reunion Amazon

Books (by and about)

2004Never Shake Hands with a War Criminal Amazon iTunes

Biography

Barry Crimmins is considered one of the founders of the Boston Comedy scene, thanks to establishing one of the first comedy rooms at Cambridge’s Ding Ho Chinese Restaurant. With Crimmins’ generous nature and willingness to let people experiment on stage, the Ding Ho became the birthplace of many of the lauded performers of the first comedy boom including Steven Wright, Paula Poundstone, Lenny Clarke, Kevin Meaney and Denis Leary. In 1983 he would subsequently found the Stitches Comedy Club, which had a 10 year run in Boston.

While Crimmins found success in the comedy boom himself - appearing on HBO on one of their Young Comedians Special as well as shows like “Evening at the Improv” - he couldn’t simply entertain. He saw his comedy as a vehicle to speak out against injustice and societal inequities. The material may have made challenging for some audiences and TV in general, but it beloved him to comics. Crimmins is likely the textbook definition of a Comedians’ Comedian.

Crimmins also has become known as an advocate against Child Pornography. Due to his willingness to discuss being raped as a child, along with his formidable presence, Crimmins was brought to testify on the subject before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1995. His testimony forced American OnLine to take a zero tolerance policy on the child pornography trading that was going on its service.

In 2015, Crimmins began receiving much-deserved attention as the subject of Bobcat Goldthwait’s documentary “Call Me Lucky.” After premiering at the Sundance film festival, the documentary received fantastic reviews.

2016 saw Crimmins get his first hour special. Louis CK produced the special and released it as a $5 digital download through his website.

Crimmins is the author of a book of essays entitled “Never Shake Hands With a War Criminal.” The book was published by the independent publisher Seven Stories Press. He was also a long time contributor to the Boston Phoenix.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram