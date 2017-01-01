Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Baron Vaughn

Baron Vaughn

Born: December 18, 1980
Next Tour Date

Sunday | June 11
8:00 PM
UnCabaret

With  Jackie Kashian, Myq Kaplan

Au Lac Los Angeles, CA
Works

Records

2016Blaxistential Crisis Amazon iTunes
2013HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2011Raised by Cable Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2013The Half Hour Baron Vaughn Amazon iTunes
2010Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at The El Rey - Season 1 Amazon iTunes
2009The Awkward Comedy Show Amazon iTunes
2008Live at Gotham (Episode 303)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Baron Vaughn always wanted to be a stand-up, but like many young comedians, he didn’t know where to start. Figuring that comedians were just “making it up” as they go, Vaughn studied acting at Boston University, which eventually led him to Boston open mics and his ultimate goal of being a comedian.

However, his acting education has paid off handsomely with an extended stint on USA’s Fairly Legal, and roles in the comedies “Black Dynamite” and “The Other Guys.”

His dual roles as a professional actor and a professional comedian has only caused one conflict. In 2013, hours before his first Half Hour taping for Comedy Central, he had to film a pilot season audition in his Boston hotel room. He didn’t land the acting role, but he nailed the taping, wooing the crowd with his trademark poise and professionalism.

On his website, Vaughn describes himself as the ‘Master of Festivals,’ having performed at festivals in Portland, San Francisco, Tennessee, Aspen, Austin, Montreal, Seattle, Palm Springs, Miami, Cleveland, and much more.

Netflix adores Vaughn as he currently voices Tom Servo on Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return and plays the recurring role of ‘Bud’ on Gracie & Frankie.

Vaughn has released two hour-long specials, 2011’s “Raised by Cable” and 2016’s “Blaxistential Crisis.”

He has also hosted two comedy podcasts. The first entitled “Deep S*** with Baron Vaughn” was part of the All Things Comedy network and concluded its run in 2014. The second is “Maltin on Movies”, which he co-hosted with film critic Leonard Maltin.

Vaughn currently lives in Los Angeles.

Bio by Andy Gause
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram