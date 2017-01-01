Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Andy Kindler

Andy Kindler

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
17 Faves

Works

Records

2017State of the Industry Address: Just for Laughs 1996

Recorded in 1996 (Obviously)

2014I Wish I Was Bitter Amazon iTunes
2002Beth Lapides' Uncabaret: The Un & Only

This album is a compilation featuring various artists

Specials (and other video)

2010Last Comic Standing 7
2010Comedy Central Presents Andy Kindler 2 Amazon iTunes
2009I Wish I Was Bitter

2003 Performance (includes 2003 glossary)

2007Live at Gotham (Episode 203) – Host

Features multiple comedians

2007The Comedians of Comedy: Live at the Troubadour

Special features multiple performers

2006Comedy Central Presents Andy Kindler Amazon iTunes
2004The World Stands Up (Season 1)
2001Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC

1997Comic Cabana

This stand-up series features multiple comics.

1996Lounge Lizards
1992The A-List
1992The 15th Annual Young Comedians Special

Books (by and about)

Biography

Andy Kindler is a frequent guest and correspondent for “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Each summer at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal he delivers the State of the Industry address to a packed ballroom filled with comics and Hollywood industry types. He is infamous for his scathing attacks on the world of entertainment, including the previously taboo practice of making fun of his fellow comedians. Just as the comedy boom of the nineties was imploding, Andy wrote the ‘Hack’s Handbook’ for National Lampoon. This ‘how-to’ guide satirized and exposed tired comedy formulas.

Andy’s other noteworthy credits include the “HBO Young Comedians Special,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Daily Show,” “Dr. Katz Professional Therapist,” “Home Movies” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” Andy is often recognized for playing the life-affirming character ‘Andy’ on the CBS sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Andy also appears regularly on Lewis Black’s Root of All Evil.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter