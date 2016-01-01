Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Andy Dick

Andy Dick

Born: December 21, 1965
Blue Meter: Dirty
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

41.2% Won: 7
Lost: 10

Next Tour Date

Sorry no dates are currently scheduled for this comedian

See all Andy Dick's tour dates

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

2011Pauly Shore's Vegas Is My Oyster
2009Live Nude Comedy Amazon

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Born in South Carolina in 1965, Andy Dick started his comedy career in Chicago when he was in his late teens. He later moved to Los Angeles, where he appeared with the Second City comedy group. In 1992, Dick was part of the cast of The Ben Stiller Show. He moved on to sitcom success with News Radio, which ran from 1995 to 1999. In 2001, he debuted his own comedy program, The Andy Dick Show. Dick returned to series comedy with Less Than Perfect the following year. In 2013, he appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter