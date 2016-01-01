Biography

Born in South Carolina in 1965, Andy Dick started his comedy career in Chicago when he was in his late teens. He later moved to Los Angeles, where he appeared with the Second City comedy group. In 1992, Dick was part of the cast of The Ben Stiller Show. He moved on to sitcom success with News Radio, which ran from 1995 to 1999. In 2001, he debuted his own comedy program, The Andy Dick Show. Dick returned to series comedy with Less Than Perfect the following year. In 2013, he appeared on Dancing with the Stars.