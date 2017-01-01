Videos
Amy Schumer Women Who Kill 2013 | Amy Schumer Stand Up Comedian SpecialWatch
Stand up comedy full show - Amy Schumer Newest Show 2016Watch
Amy Schumer in Montreal - Just for Laughs - Stand up ComedyWatch
Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.
|2016
|Live at the Apollo
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|Women Who Kill
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2011
|Cutting
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2017
|Amy Schumer: The Leather Special
|2015
|Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2014
|Comedy Underground with Dave Attell Season 1: Episode 2
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|Women Who Kill
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|Funny as Hell (Season 2)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2011
|Funny as Hell (Season 1)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2010
|Comedy Central Presents Amy Schumer
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2010
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2007
|Live at Gotham (Episode 203)
Features multiple comedians
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2016
|The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
Amy Schumer is one of the fastest rising comics on the scene. The former Last Comic Standing finalist has just released Cutting, on Comedy Central Records. It follows her spring 2010 Comedy Central Presents stand up special. She also just filmed a movie with Steve Carell called Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.
On the small screen, she has nabbed a recurring role in the upcoming season of Adult Swim’s mocumentary series “Delocated” as well as a spot on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” She is also playing opposite Parker Posey in indie flick Price Check. Amy has also performed on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show.” She has also appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres show,” where Ellen was quoted as saying “Amy is one of my favorites, I expect to see big things from this girl.”
Amy was selected for the 2007 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival in the “New Faces” category. She has also appeared on Comedy Central’s “Live At Gotham” and co-starred in the series, “Reality Bites Back.” She served as host of the game show “BFF” on MySpace video and can be found weekly in any number of comedy clubs in New York City or headlining clubs or colleges around the country.
She is a graduate of the William Esper studio.