Al Madrigal

AKA: Alessandro Liborio Madrigal
Born: July 4, 1971
Blue Meter: Tame
2 

Works

Records

2013Why Is The Rabbit Crying? Amazon iTunes
2011Cholos On A Moped

Self-released as a pay-what-you-want album.

2009Half Breed Amazon
2008Live from D.C. Amazon
2007Live At Carnegie Hall

Specials (and other video)

2017Al Madrigal: Shrimpin' Ain't Easy  Upcoming
2015The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 2) Amazon iTunes
2013Al Madrigal: Why is the Rabbit Crying? Amazon iTunes
2012NickMom Night Out Season 1 Amazon iTunes
20113 Non Juans Amazon
2011John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2) Amazon iTunes
2009420 Hour Stand-Up Amazon iTunes
2009The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians

2005Comedy Central Presents Al Madrigal Amazon iTunes
2004Latino Laugh Festival

Features multiple comedians

2002Premium Blend (Season 6)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Named Best Stand-Up Comedian by the HBO/U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Al Madrigal’s comedy has been called “dynamic” by The New York Times. His unique, spontaneous and fast-paced lyrical storytelling style has made him a regular on television with numerous appearances on Comedy Central including his own half-hour Comedy Central Presents Special and appearances on John Oliver’s New York Stand-up Show and Pretend Time with Nick Swardson. Al has also appeared with Conan O’Brien (as one of the first 20 guests during his stint as host of “The Tonight Show,” and on “Conan” on TBS) as well as multiple appearances on “Lopez Tonight,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Al also has his share of acting credits. He has appeared on CBS’s “Welcome to the Captain” with Jeffrey Tambor and “Gary, Unmarried” with Jay Mohr. Cheech Marin (Cheech and Chong) played his father on a sitcom, “The Ortegas,” that was set to debut on Fox in 2003 in the time slot after “The Simpsons” before it was shelved at the last minute. Most recently, Al has been cast in the upcoming sitcom “Free Agents” on NBC.

