Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Ahmed Bharoocha

Ahmed Bharoocha

Born:
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

11.9% Won: 7
Lost: 52

Next Tour Date

Saturday | June 17
7:00 PM
Rooster T. Feathers Comedy Club Sunnyvale, CA
Buy

See all Ahmed Bharoocha's tour dates

Works

Records

2016Almond Badoody Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2013Adam Devine's House Party Season 1: Ex-Girlfriend

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Ahmed Bharoocha is a stand-up comedian, actor, and member of the sketch comedy group, Dead Kevin. Ahmed has performed stand-up on TBS’ Conan, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party and at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival as part of the New Faces Unrepresented showcase. His sketch comedy group, Dead Kevin, has been featured on Comedy Central Studios, Funny or Die, Huffington Post UK, BuzzFeed and shown regularly at Comedy Meltdown. Along with the other two members of Dead Kevin, Ryan O’Flanagan and Jack Robichaud, Ahmed stars in, writes, shoots and edits the shorts themselves and release a new short every week.

Links:   Facebook   Twitter Instagram