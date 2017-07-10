July 10 2017

Watch Tonight: Funny How? on Viceland

I'm very much looking forward to this series. Kliph Nesteroff seems to be combining his incredibly deep knowledge of comedy with an appropriate amount of humility and jokes targeted at himself. It's something that anyone who claims to know about comedy should do (including me!).

Funny How premieres tonight on Viceland at 11 PM with an episode about Christian Comedy. A new episode follows every night this week at 11PM.Check out the trailer below.

