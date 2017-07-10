Watch Tonight: Funny How? on Viceland

Filed Under Stand-Up Comedy

I'm very much looking forward to this series. Kliph Nesteroff seems to be combining his incredibly deep knowledge of comedy with an appropriate amount of humility and jokes targeted at himself. It's something that anyone who claims to know about comedy should do (including me!).

See this tweet:

How Cliff became Kliph. Meet the host of FUNNY HOW? our new five night event beginning July 10. pic.twitter.com/ke9FzmWkbS — VICELAND Canada (@VICELAND_ca) July 7, 2017

And this one:

FUNNY HOW? begins tonight at 11:30P ET/PT. pic.twitter.com/Nu8YLrrsYQ — VICELAND Canada (@VICELAND_ca) July 10, 2017

Funny How premieres tonight on Viceland at 11 PM with an episode about Christian Comedy. A new episode follows every night this week at 11PM.Check out the trailer below.