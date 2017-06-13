Trailer for “Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time.” Or Perhaps Teaser is a Better Word.

Filed Under Stand-Up Comedy

'Cuz - Spoiler Alert - Rory Scovel has done this before.

I could try and "Yes And" the premise of the facetious title for Rory Scovel's upcoming Netflix special "Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time.” Pretend that this could be the most painful hour ever streamed and chide Netflix for running out of comics to give specials to. But I think I'm going leave this in professional hands.

Considering how difficult and weird our times are, Scovel's brand of partly improvised silliness is so welcome. That real sense of play - that he's having fun up there - just transfers and washes over an audience. Completely infectuous. Looking forward to this.

And you don't have to wait long. "Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time" premieres June 20th on Netflix.