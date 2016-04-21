Psssh Wrrrr Woo Goes the “Lady Dynamite” Trailer

Filed Under Sitcom

Transforming trouble and pain into laughs is the alchemy of Comedy. Maria Bamford is one of the best at this in stand-up and now, in the forthcoming "Lady Dynamite" from Netflix, we'll see her do it in a more narrative form. The trailer above just dropped yesterday.

It's "Semi-Autobiographical" (her Target spokesperson campaign looks to be suggested around :39) but also takes to flights of fancy (getting slapped by a hampster!). She's partnered in this with Mitch Hurwitz of Arrested Development which is exciting because he already played with the streaming form with that sitcom's last season. The trailer also gives us glimpses at a deep bench of guest stars and cameos like Sarah Silverman, Bridget Everett, Ana Gasteyer, The Lucas Brothers and Jason Mantzoukas.

"Lady Dynamite" begins streaming on Netflix May 20th.