“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Trailer Promises Obscenity vs Domesticity

The initial pilot for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was near perfect to my mind. Set in the late 50s, Miriam “Midge” Maisel has established her ideal life - husband and two kids on the Upper West Side. When that blows up, she begins performing stand-up (an aspiration of her less-talented husband). The first episode captured the central contradiction of Joan Rivers so perfectly - a comedian who sometimes re-enforced societal expectations on women even while breaking many herself. Plus it pulled off presenting Midge credibly as an actually funny comedian, as funny as other characters asserted she was. In a drama about comedy this is no small feat. No wonder Amazon ordered it to series for not just one season but two.

From the looks of this first trailer above, we'll be seeing Midge at first having a lot of run-ins with the law for obscenity and a run-in with the (former?) in-laws at a dinner. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" start on Amazon Prime November 29.