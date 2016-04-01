April Fools, the Day Comedians Stay Home (Save for One)

Filed Under Funny 2.0, Sitcom

I've increasing come to view April Fool's day as heavy drinkers view New Year's Eve... it's amateur night. Today is Corporate America's Open Mic Night.

(Shudders)

There's going to be a few laughs today, but there's a lot of misses. And at least one disaster - see <a href="https://gmail.googleblog.com/2016/03/introducing-gmail-mic-drop.html">Google Mic Drop.</a>

After that debacle, Google might want to follow their X group for future Coporate Open Mic Nights. Get a professional in there to make the jokes. Hence Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch in the video below. (Helps that Silicon Valley comes back to HBO for a third season on April 24th)